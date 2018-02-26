VnExpress International
Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang

By Ngan Anh   February 26, 2018 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Detainees stand in their cell at the Taiwan Foreigners Detention Center in Sanxia. Photo by Reuters/Nicky Loh

The women will be deported when the investigation concludes.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency has arrested 10 Vietnamese migrant workers for working as prostitutes in the Greater Taipei area, Taiwan News quoted Chiu Yao-yung, deputy head of the agency, as saying.

Following a tip-off in January, the agency launched a raid and arrested the 10 Vietnamese women, along with three Taiwanese nationals. Of the Vietnamese women, all aged from 20-30, eight had given up their official jobs in Taiwan, while one had immigrated to Taiwan illegally and the other had married a Taiwanese citizen.

The Vietnamese women will be deported after the investigation concludes, said Taiwan News.

Tags: Taiwan arrest Vietnamese prostitution migrants Vietnamese migrants
 
