Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency has arrested 10 Vietnamese migrant workers for working as prostitutes in the Greater Taipei area, Taiwan News quoted Chiu Yao-yung, deputy head of the agency, as saying.

Following a tip-off in January, the agency launched a raid and arrested the 10 Vietnamese women, along with three Taiwanese nationals. Of the Vietnamese women, all aged from 20-30, eight had given up their official jobs in Taiwan, while one had immigrated to Taiwan illegally and the other had married a Taiwanese citizen.

The Vietnamese women will be deported after the investigation concludes, said Taiwan News.