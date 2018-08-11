Swine flu claims eighth human victim in Vietnam in 2018

Nguyen Thanh Hong, who tested positive for the A/H1N1 influenza virus, was pronounced dead on Monday at the Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.

Hong had been hospitalized at a local medical center in Tra Vinh, three-hour drive to the northeast of Saigon, with symptoms of high blood pressure and respiratory failure.

A day later, he was transferred to Cho Ray where doctors found him infected with the flu. After five days of treatment, he passed away.

The city has reported three swine flu casualties so far this year. Four other deaths were recorded in the southern provinces of Dong Thap, Ben Tre, Vinh Long and Ca Mau.

On June 1, 16 people in HCMC's Tu Du Hospital, the biggest obstetrics facility in the south, also tested positive for the virus after an infected woman was admitted for gynecological procedure.

Pregnant women and infants and young children under two are among the groups identified by the World Health Organization as being at increased risk for complications arising from swine flu.

The H1N1 virus broke out worldwide in 2009 and was responsible for more than 17,000 deaths.

Some strains of the virus are endemic in humans and cause a small fraction of all seasonal flu while others are endemic in pigs and birds, better known as swine flu and avian flu.

Vietnam has recorded more than 11,000 human infections so far. No swine flu casualties were reported in the country between 2015 and 2017.