Suspected dog thieves arrested after shooting cop in Vietnam

The two men who shot police in Soc Trang Province during a chase in July have been arrested. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Bang

Police in the southern province of Soc Trang have arrested two suspected dog thieves who shot an officer during a chase two weeks ago.

Huynh Huu Nghia, 24, and Ngo Hai Dang, 17, have been detained facing criminal charges for resisting arrest.

Hand-made guns often used by dog thieves were also discovered.

Officers said they had spotted the pair driving around a commune acting suspiciously late one night last month.

When they were asked to pull over, they refused, forcing the police to give chase. During the chaos, an officer was shot and injured by one of the suspects.

Dog theft is common in Vietnam, a market that consumes around 5 million dogs per year, second only to China, which consumes roughly 20 million.

The trade has received strong opposition from the local and international communities as most of the dogs are stolen pets that are killed in a brutal fashion.