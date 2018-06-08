VnExpress International
Suspect in murder of Vietnamese tourists in Las Vegas arrested

By Dang Khoa   June 8, 2018 | 01:21 pm GMT+7
Julius Trotter, the 31 years old suspect in the fatal stabbing of two Vietnamese in Las Vegas. Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

FBI agents and local police tracked down the man in the Los Angeles area.

A 31-year-old man suspected of killing two Vietnamese tourists in Las Vegas last week has been arrested.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Las Vegas police said they arrested Julius Trotter in the Los Angeles area on Thursday, local time. The arrest came a day after local officials identified Trotter as the suspect and tracked him down that night. At the moment, there is no information on why the suspect was in L.A, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer said at press conference on Wednesday there was no sign of forced entry into the hotel room where the deceased, Nghia Boi Sang, 38, and Nguyen Le Ba Khuong, 30, were staying.

“It is possible the suspect simply opened the door,” he said.

Spencer said the police believe that the suspect happened to bump into the two tourists while stealing properties in unlocked rooms, whereupon he fatally stabbed them.

Officers described the male suspect caught on camera as a light-skinned black man around 25 and 30 years old with a tattoo. The suspect wore Adidas athletic outfit and black shoes on June 1, the day of the incident.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Washington had earlier identified the victims as the director of a Ho Chi Minh City-based tourist company and her employee. They were staying at the Circus Circus hotel and casino as part of their company's tour group.

According to local media reports, the two did not show up for their scheduled Grand Canyon tour the next day, and hotel security discovered their bodies with multiple stab wounds in the afternoon.

