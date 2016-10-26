VnExpress International
Suspect in murder of Vietnam official’s family arrested

By Phuoc Tuan, Xuan Mai   October 26, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Chau Minh Khoi, the suspect in the murder of two people from a government official's family in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Photo by VnExpress

The 20-year-old man was captured during a raid in Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

Police in southern Vietnam arrested a man on Wednesday suspected of killing the wife and son of a government official at their home.

A joint force of officers in the southern region and the Ministry of Public Security arrested Chau Minh Khoi, 20, in Ho Chi Minh City’s Go Vap District at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 36 hours after the alleged murder of the wife and son of Bui Xuan Thuong, a senior district official in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Ho Sy Tien, head of the Criminal Police Department at the Ministry of Public Security, said the initial investigation had found that Khoi had acted alone.

He was arrested with the woman’s cell phone, the family’s motorbike and a little cash, Tien said.

Thuong found his wife struggling to breath on the first floor of their villa after coming home from work on Monday. She later died on the way to hospital.

His neighbors later found his son’s body in a storehouse.

Doctors said the woman, 48, died of suffocation, and the 17-year-old boy died after receiving a heavy blow to the head.

Police said Khoi admitted he was trying to rob the house when he was caught by the mother and son, so he decided to kill them.

He met the family two years ago when he was managing the construction of two mini football fields run by the family around 300 meters from their house.

Thuong had called him to do some more work on the fields recently, police found.

Police have taken Khoi to Ba Ria-Vung Tau for further investigation.

