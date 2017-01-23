VnExpress International
Sun to shine as Vietnam celebrates Lunar New Year

By Pham Huong   January 23, 2017 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Peach blossoms for sale on the street of Hanoi. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

The Year of the Rooster is forecast to start with ideal weather.

The Lunar New Year holiday will be dry and cool across the country, with a light morning chill in the north, according to weather forecasts.

A report from the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting showed that northern Vietnam will stay dry until the end of January 30, which is the third day of the new lunar year.

The area will be cloudy at night and foggy early in the morning with temperatures of around 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, but it's forecast to warm up during the day to 23 degrees Celsius.

Cold winds from January 31 will bring temperatures down by a couple of degrees but no rain is forecast, the center said.

The weather is ideal for Tet celebrations, it said. The Lunar New Year starts on January 28 and the government has approved a seven-day break from January 26 to February 1.

Light rain is expected on the morning of January 27 in the central region from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai, which includes Da Nang, Hoi An and Hue, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, but it will get warmer and dry up during the day.

Southern Vietnam will have the perfect holiday weather. The area is usually dry and sometimes hot. Thanks to a cold spell this year, it will not be as steamy as usual and temperatures will stay between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Vietnam has experienced a year of extreme weather conditions, from severe drought in the south to constant flooding in the central region. The disasters caused damage worth VND18.3 trillion ($805 million) and left 248 dead or missing, according to the General Statistics Office.

Tags: Vietnam weather Lunar New Year
 
