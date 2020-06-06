VnExpress International
Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

By Le Nga   June 6, 2020 | 06:45 am GMT+7
Passengers boarding the flight VN50 from the U.K. to Ho Chi Minh City on June 3, 2020. Photo by People's Army newspaper.

A male student returning from the U.K. has been confirmed Covid-19 positive, taking Vietnam’s infection tally to 329.

The 22-year-old resident of Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District was one of 337 passengers on Vietnam Airlines flight VN50 that landed Thursday at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The flight was organized under the government’s repatriation program.

He was quarantined upon arrival at a military school campus in the city’s Cu Chi District. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday and is undergoing treatment at the Cu Chi Field Hospital.

The U.K. is now the fifth most affected nation by Covid-19, having reported more than 283,300 infections, including 40,281 deaths.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 active cases stand at 22 with the latest infection, 307 patients having recovered. The latest recoveries confirmed Friday were five men who’d returned from Russia on May 13.

Saturday morning marked day 51 that Vietnam has gone without community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, with more than 397,400 deaths reported.

