VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Student from Paris is Vietnam's new Covid-19 patient

By Chi Le   March 21, 2020 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Student from Paris is Vietnam's new Covid-19 patient
Medical workers help each other wear protective gears at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A 21-year-old male Vietnamese student from France tested positive of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's number of infected to 92, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The man, a resident of Da Lat in the Central Highlands, flew on flight QR40 by Qatar Airways from Paris to Doha on March 16, before flying to Saigon's Tan Son Nhat Airport on March 17.

Upon arrival, he was asymptomatic and was quarantined in District 12.

He later had a fever, sore throat and dry cough, and was transferred to the Cu Chi Field Hospital on March 18. He tested postive the first time on March 19 and the second time on March 21. He's being treated in the Cu Chi hospital.

Vietnam has confirmed 92 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 17 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Most of the active cases, now hospitalized in 11 cities are provinces, are those coming back from Europe and the U.S. and people in close contact with them.

Hanoi is treating the most patients, 27, followed by HCMC with 18. All the patients are in stable conditions except for a 69-year-old British man and a 64-year-old Vietnamese woman.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 186 countries and territories, claiming over 11,400 lives.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

PM orders suspension of all international flights in Covid-19 fight

PM orders suspension of all international flights in Covid-19 fight

Vietnamese student recalls way back home from Covid-19 hotspot

Vietnamese student recalls way back home from Covid-19 hotspot

During the Covid-19 pandemic, do as the Vietnamese do

During the Covid-19 pandemic, do as the Vietnamese do

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic outbreak pandemic quarantine
 
Read more
PM orders suspension of all international flights in Covid-19 fight

PM orders suspension of all international flights in Covid-19 fight

Mekong Delta hit by worst drought ever

Mekong Delta hit by worst drought ever

Vietnamese teacher among 50 finalists for $1 mil UK prize

Vietnamese teacher among 50 finalists for $1 mil UK prize

Covid-19 gives overseas Vietnamese students hard time

Covid-19 gives overseas Vietnamese students hard time

Vietnam suspends visa waivers for Belarus, Russia, Japan nationals

Vietnam suspends visa waivers for Belarus, Russia, Japan nationals

Former HCMC Party chief loses position over urban planning violations

Former HCMC Party chief loses position over urban planning violations

Covid-19 impact: Vietnam to quarantine all overseas arrivals

Covid-19 impact: Vietnam to quarantine all overseas arrivals

Vietnam Airlines pilot among four new Covid-19 infections

Vietnam Airlines pilot among four new Covid-19 infections

 
go to top