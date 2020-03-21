Student from Paris is Vietnam's new Covid-19 patient

Medical workers help each other wear protective gears at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC, February 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The man, a resident of Da Lat in the Central Highlands, flew on flight QR40 by Qatar Airways from Paris to Doha on March 16, before flying to Saigon's Tan Son Nhat Airport on March 17.

Upon arrival, he was asymptomatic and was quarantined in District 12.

He later had a fever, sore throat and dry cough, and was transferred to the Cu Chi Field Hospital on March 18. He tested postive the first time on March 19 and the second time on March 21. He's being treated in the Cu Chi hospital.

Vietnam has confirmed 92 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 17 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Most of the active cases, now hospitalized in 11 cities are provinces, are those coming back from Europe and the U.S. and people in close contact with them.

Hanoi is treating the most patients, 27, followed by HCMC with 18. All the patients are in stable conditions except for a 69-year-old British man and a 64-year-old Vietnamese woman.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 186 countries and territories, claiming over 11,400 lives.