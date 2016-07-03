VnExpress International
Student deaths force Hanoi university to suspend volunteer programs

By Phuong Hoa   July 3, 2016 | 04:32 pm GMT+7

The Hanoi-based Foreign Trade University (FTU) has suspended summer volunteer programs this year after three female students drowned on July 2.

20 student groups from the university operating across the country have been asked to temporarily halt operations, Nguyen Van Trieu, secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union at FTU, told VnExpress.

The three female students from FTU drowned while trying to cross a flooded stream in Quang Ninh Province near the border with China on Saturday.

They were among a group of 21 FTU students on their way back from a trip to Binh Lieu District following their summer charity project.

Local authorities found their bodies, one 20, and the others both 19, early on Sunday morning.

Local authorities searched for the students bodies overnight. Photo by QNP

Universities and colleges in Vietnam often organize annual Green Summer campaigns across the country, focusing on remote areas to help local communities deal with poverty and environmental issues.

Vu Minh Ly, director of the National Volunteer Center, said volunteer groups from other universities and colleges will continue their work but must prioritize safety.

