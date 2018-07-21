Streets become streams in Hanoi as tropical depression rages

Traffic came to a standstill in Yen Nghia District as vehicles avoided heavily flooded areas.

Vehicles wade on Nguyen Trai Road.

A bus on Quang Trung Street in downtown Hanoi.

A person walks a motorcycle through the Duong Noi urban area.

People make their way through a flooded street.

Traffic slows to a crawl next to a bus station on Le Trong Tan Road.

People help each other get a scooter off the flooded Nguyen Trai Road.

A Hanoi Drainage Company worker on guard in Thai Ha Street. "I've been standing here since 5 a.m. to warn the people of possible sinkholes," he said.

Vehicles create waves on Thai Ha Street.

A motorcycle that stalled gets towed away in a pull cart.

Several districts in Hanoi, including Hoang Mai, Ba Dinh and Dong Da have received continuous rainfall for the last 12 hours, with the gauge recording between 70 and 170 millimeters.

Since last Friday, northern Vietnam has been experiencing heavy and persistent rainfalls due to the presence of a tropical depression, according The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center. Storm Son Tinh made landfall in north central Vietnam on July 18 and weakened into a depression, but still caused torrential rains in the region and its northern neighbors.

It is expected that the rainfall will continue for a few days more.