Stranded chemical tanker towed to safety off Vietnam's coast

A chemical tanker from the Cayman Islands has been rescued three weeks after becoming stranded off Vietnam’s central coast, relieving concerns of a toxic spill.

The disaster response and rescue committee in Binh Thuan Province said the Chemroad Journey was towed successfully on Sunday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.

It is now anchored safely off Phu Quy Island.

The Chemroad Journey. Photo by VnExpress

The vessel was carrying 30,000 tons of chemicals and 700 tons of oil, and was sailing from Singapore to China when it grounded in shallow waters around 28 nautical miles south of the island on June 10.

The ship was to the side and threatening to spill its cargo.

More than 500 tons of oil and 8,000 tons of chemicals were salvaged from the tanker before it was rescued.

No injuries or pollution has been reported.