VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Storm Son Tinh returns to depression, hits central Vietnam

By Vo Hai   July 19, 2018 | 09:25 am GMT+7

Weather experts have warned that Son Tinh remained a threat as it made landfall in Vietnam’s central provinces on Wednesday night as a tropical depression.

Fishing boats take shelter from the storm in Thanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Le Hoang

Fishing boats take shelter from the storm in Thanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Le Hoang

By 4 p.m. on Thursday, the eye of the depression was in the provinces of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa, with maximum wind speeds of 40-60 kilometers (24-37 miles) per hour, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center.

The depression has kept sea conditions rough, and heavy downpours are expected in the central region and northern delta until late night on Thursday.

Hanoi, the capital city, should expect thunderstorms and whirlwinds, the center said.

From Friday lasting several days, heavy rains are forecast for the entire northern region, including the northern highlands.

The national forecasting center also predicts flooding of rivers in the northern central region from Friday.

Son Tinh is the third storm that has formed in the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, this year.

Between eight to ten storms and tropical depressions are slated to hit the waters this year.

The country was struck by a record-breaking number of 16 tropical storms in 2017, leaving 389 people dead or missing and 668 others injured, mostly in northern and central regions. The General Statistics Office estimated damage at VND60 trillion ($2.64 billion), 1.5 times the previous year’s figure.

Damrey, one of the most destructive storms last year, hit Vietnam in November and killed at least 106 people.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Son Tinh storm Vietnam natural disaster
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top