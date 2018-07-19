Storm Son Tinh returns to depression, hits central Vietnam

Fishing boats take shelter from the storm in Thanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Le Hoang

By 4 p.m. on Thursday, the eye of the depression was in the provinces of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa, with maximum wind speeds of 40-60 kilometers (24-37 miles) per hour, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center.

The depression has kept sea conditions rough, and heavy downpours are expected in the central region and northern delta until late night on Thursday.

Hanoi, the capital city, should expect thunderstorms and whirlwinds, the center said.

From Friday lasting several days, heavy rains are forecast for the entire northern region, including the northern highlands.

The national forecasting center also predicts flooding of rivers in the northern central region from Friday.

Son Tinh is the third storm that has formed in the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, this year.

Between eight to ten storms and tropical depressions are slated to hit the waters this year.

The country was struck by a record-breaking number of 16 tropical storms in 2017, leaving 389 people dead or missing and 668 others injured, mostly in northern and central regions. The General Statistics Office estimated damage at VND60 trillion ($2.64 billion), 1.5 times the previous year’s figure.

Damrey, one of the most destructive storms last year, hit Vietnam in November and killed at least 106 people.