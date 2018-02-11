VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Storm Sanba forecast to hit Vietnamese waters during Tet holiday

By Xuan Hoa   February 11, 2018 | 10:45 pm GMT+7

If Sanba continues on the current course, it will be Vietnam's second storm in 2018.

A tropical depression southeast of the Philippines has strengthened into a storm, and is forecast to head west toward Vietnam in the coming days, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, the center of Storm Sanba was about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of the Philippines' southern coast with wind speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

Storm Sanbas path as forecast by NCHMF.

Storm Sanba's path as forecast by NCHMF.

Over the next 24 hours, the storm will continue to strengthen and move west at about 30 kilometers per hour. At 4 p.m. on Monday, it is forecast to be 400 kilometers east of the Philippines' southern coast with wind speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The storm is expected to hit southern Philippines on Tuesday before entering the East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea, on Wednesday evening - one day before Lunar New Year's eve, which marks the start of Vietnam's biggest holiday known as Tet

Given then current forecast, Sanba is set to become the second storm to hit Vietnamese waters this year. 

Bolaven, the first storm in 2018, formed on January 3 and is considered a remnant of last year's storm season. It was forecast to hit southern Vietnam but weakened offshore shortly after entering the East Sea.

Vietnam was hit by 16 tropical storms in 2017. The storms and numerous floods left 389 people dead or missing and injured 668 others, mostly in northern and central regions. The disasters caused damage worth around VND60 trillion ($2.64 billion), 1.5 times more than the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam storm weather Sanba Tet
 
Read more
Roads to Saigon coach station jammed as migrants go home for Lunar New Year

Roads to Saigon coach station jammed as migrants go home for Lunar New Year

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Vietnamese fraudster jailed for London fire disaster con

Vietnamese fraudster jailed for London fire disaster con

Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour

Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour

Vietnamese man gets 18 months in jail for sending death threats to Da Nang leader

Vietnamese man gets 18 months in jail for sending death threats to Da Nang leader

Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms

Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms

Maritime patrol aircraft seen as key in Asia, but buyers elusive

Maritime patrol aircraft seen as key in Asia, but buyers elusive

US encourages Vietnam to buy more of its weapons, diversify from Russia: report

US encourages Vietnam to buy more of its weapons, diversify from Russia: report

 
go to top