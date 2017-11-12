Storm Haikui likely to weaken as it turns south toward flood-hit central Vietnam

Storm Haikui is changing its course and is expected to weaken as it approaches popular resort towns in south central Vietnam.

The storm was raging with wind speeds of up to 75 kilomters (46.6 miles) per hour early on Sunday morning and is forecast to move southwest in the next two days and weaken to a tropical depression.

Storm Haikui's forecast route toward south central Vietnam. Photo courtesy of National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

The depression, with wind speeds of 40kph, is likely to reach shore at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, directly affecting more than 300 kilometers of coastline from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, including the popular resort towns of Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An.

Rough seas and heavy downpours are forecast.

Haikui is the 13th tropical storm to form this year in the East Sea, known internationlly as the South China Sea, after growing from a depression on Friday.

The storm was earlier forecast to move north.

Central Vietnam is struggling to recover from Typhoon Damrey, which made landfall on November 4 and has killed at least 106 people in Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam and Binh Dinh, just south of Da Nang and Hoi An.

The two popular resort towns also suffered heavy flooding in the wake of Damrey, which was widely covered by international media as it hit when Da Nang was preparing to host the APEC Summit.

APEC members China, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the U.S. have pledged around $9 million in typhoon aid to Vietnam.