State official named and shamed for degree fraud

The Inspection Commission of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang has announced the findings of its investigation into Le Thanh Nhan, 44, head of the Organization Department of the Vi Thanh municipal committee, commonly known as the "human resources" department.

The results showed that Nhan did not receive a degree from his secondary school, the mid-level in Vietnam’s education system. He borrowed the degree from a classmate in 1996 when he was a communal official to attend a course at a political institution.

Five years later, Nhan used the degree to finish his supplementary education. He also completed higher education from 2005-2010.

Before working as the head of the Organization Department, Nhan was a member of Vi Thanh's People’s Council and People’s Committee.

Nguyen Van Y, vice chairman of the inspection commission, said: “The commission has to consider a lot of elements before deciding how to punish him.”