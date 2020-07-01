Spotify allows Vietnam users real-time lyric experience

The real-time lyric feature launched Wednesday exclusively in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Uruguay and Vietnam, according to American tech site Techcrunch.

In available markets, users can access the "lyrics" card at the bottom of the "Now Playing" screen.

However, only certain songs are equipped with this new lyric feature, said to be provided by Italian music data platform Musixmatch.

A screenshot taken on July 1, 2020 shows the lyrics function on Spotify on a mobile phone in HCMC, Vietnam.

Spotify, which hit Vietnam in 2018, is yet to confirm whether the new real-time lyrics feature would expand beyond existing markets.

Globally, it has around 286 million active users of whom 130 million are premium subscribers, according to its May report.