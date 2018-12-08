Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe

Spanish police learned that the smuggling operation was based largely in Barcelona, and busted the gang after searching 10 houses and more than 100 beauty salons across the country, an AP report cited the Europol as saying on Thursday.

The ring has earned an estimated 13 million euros ($14.8 million) by charging each Vietnamese migrant 18,000 euros ($20,500) for smuggling them into the European Union via South America, the report said.

The gang had English-speaking smugglers to guide the migrant group, and also provided counterfeit residency documents.