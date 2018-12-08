VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe

By Ngoc Nguyen   December 8, 2018 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe
Spanish police have busted a Vietnamese people smuggling operation based largely in Barcelona. Photo by Shutterstock/Kanuman

Spanish authorities have arrested 37 people suspected of belonging to a human trafficking ring focusing on Vietnamese people.

Spanish police learned that the smuggling operation was based largely in Barcelona, and busted the gang after searching 10 houses and more than 100 beauty salons across the country, an AP report cited the Europol as saying on Thursday.

The ring has earned an estimated 13 million euros ($14.8 million) by charging each Vietnamese migrant 18,000 euros ($20,500) for smuggling them into the European Union via South America, the report said.

The gang had English-speaking smugglers to guide the migrant group, and also provided counterfeit residency documents.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese migrants Spain human smuggling crimes
 
Read more
Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

 
go to top