VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

By Phuoc Tuan   April 24, 2020 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient
Two doctors at Dong Nai Lung Hospital congratulate a man as he is discharged after Covid-19 treatment, April 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

The only Covid-19 patient in Dong Nai, who had come into close contact with two others related to a Saigon infection hotspot, was discharged Friday.

Vietnam now has 43 active Covid-19 cases left out of a total of 268 infections.

"Patient 247" is a 28-year-old man from Saigon’s Binh Thanh District. He works at a shoe factory in Dong Nai that neighbors Saigon. He was in close contact with two Brazilian colleagues who contracted the virus after going to Saigon’s Buddha Bar & Grill, a major outbreak site linked to 19 cases. He was confirmed positive on April 7.

He was discharged from the Dong Nai Lung Hospital after testing negative twice consecutively. Dong Nai Province now has no Covid-19 patient left.

Vietnam has recorded no new Covid-19 infection in the last eight days. It has discharged 225 patients in total.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 191,000 deaths reported so far.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

HCMC keeps some businesses on hold despite easing Covid-19 restrictions

HCMC keeps some businesses on hold despite easing Covid-19 restrictions

Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Dong Nai Covid-19 coronavirus discharge outbreak epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Flood prevention could bring 'huge' payoff as global risks rise

Flood prevention could bring 'huge' payoff as global risks rise

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

Australian foreign minister condemns China’s disruptive actions

Australian foreign minister condemns China’s disruptive actions

HCMC keeps some businesses on hold despite easing Covid-19 restrictions

HCMC keeps some businesses on hold despite easing Covid-19 restrictions

Suffering drought and salinity, Mekong Delta province desperate for freshwater lake

Suffering drought and salinity, Mekong Delta province desperate for freshwater lake

Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

Covid-19 fraud: Hanoi CDC officials inflated test kit prices by $200,000

Covid-19 fraud: Hanoi CDC officials inflated test kit prices by $200,000

Vietnam rejects China's distortions in East Sea diplomatic note

Vietnam rejects China's distortions in East Sea diplomatic note

 
go to top