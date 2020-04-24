Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Two doctors at Dong Nai Lung Hospital congratulate a man as he is discharged after Covid-19 treatment, April 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

Vietnam now has 43 active Covid-19 cases left out of a total of 268 infections.

"Patient 247" is a 28-year-old man from Saigon’s Binh Thanh District. He works at a shoe factory in Dong Nai that neighbors Saigon. He was in close contact with two Brazilian colleagues who contracted the virus after going to Saigon’s Buddha Bar & Grill, a major outbreak site linked to 19 cases. He was confirmed positive on April 7.

He was discharged from the Dong Nai Lung Hospital after testing negative twice consecutively. Dong Nai Province now has no Covid-19 patient left.

Vietnam has recorded no new Covid-19 infection in the last eight days. It has discharged 225 patients in total.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 191,000 deaths reported so far.