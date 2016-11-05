Southern Vietnam braces for downpours this weekend

VnExpress International
By Phuoc Tuan   November 5, 2016
People push a car through a flooded street in Ho Chi Minh City after heavy rains on September 26. Photo by VnExpress

Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces will be hit by a tropical low.

Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces are expecting downpours this weekend as a tropical depression is going to make landfall on Saturday afternoon.

A report from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the tropical low will trigger rainfall of up to 200 mm all over the southern landmass in the next two days, with thunderstorms in some areas.

Provinces in the central region and in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s coffee belt, have been told to prepare for flash floods and landslides as water levels on many rivers are rising.

Floods caused by heavy rain drowned at least 1,000 houses in Dak Lak Province in the highlands as of Friday afternoon, killed a local in the province and three others in the central province of Phu Yen.

The central region is already struggling with deadly floods. Reports from the National Search and Rescue Committee and the Ministry of National Defense early this week showed that flooding had killed six people in Quang Binh Province and two others in Quang Tri.

Two people from Quang Binh are missing and seven others have been injured.

More than two weeks ago, heavy rains from a tropical low flooded more than 100,000 houses in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh, with 31 deaths reported.

