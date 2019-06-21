VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

By Viet Dung   June 21, 2019 | 01:46 pm GMT+7

One South Korean is facing charges and another is wanted for stealing over VND4.7 billion ($201,700) from a company safe.

Police in Hanoi said on Thursday they have launched criminal probe against Yoon Sanggi, 44, for "stealing property" and a search is on for Choi Taeyeol, 50.

Last October, Choi and Yoon plotted to steal from the company that employed Yoon. He provided the password for his accomplice to enter the company, while inviting his boss for lunch to create an alibi.

Choi took a car to the company and hired a lockpicker to open the company safe. They took VND900 million ($38,600), and $150,000 in cash and some savings books, worth a total of VND4.7 billion.

Yoon has reportedly confessed to the police that he plotted to steal the safe's contents.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi South Korea safe stealing
 
Read more
Seven more Vietnam military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces

Seven more Vietnam military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces

Man gets eight years in prison for SEZ protest violations

Man gets eight years in prison for SEZ protest violations

Man fined $8 for masturbating on Hanoi bus

Man fined $8 for masturbating on Hanoi bus

Vietnam military doctors train for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Vietnam military doctors train for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

No room on water, no home on land for Cambodia's ethnic Vietnamese

No room on water, no home on land for Cambodia's ethnic Vietnamese

Equipment breakdown forces Saigon patients to get cancer scans in other cities

Equipment breakdown forces Saigon patients to get cancer scans in other cities

Vietnam brings public servants into anti-corruption net

Vietnam brings public servants into anti-corruption net

 
go to top