South Korean woman murdered, her car burnt in suspected Saigon robbery

By Quoc Thang   December 21, 2019 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
A 4-seat car of a South Korean woman is found burnt in a field in Saigon's District 2, December 21, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Chung.

An unidentified South Korean woman was found dead and two other people injured in a suspected robbery case in Saigon's District 7 Saturday.

A 4-seat car, which belonged to the deceased, was found burnt in an unused field next to the Thu Thiem Bridge in District 2, which is 10 kilometers away, said police of District 7's Tan Phong Ward.

The injured are receiving medical treatment, they added.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details have been revealed.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh South Korea South Korean murder robbery
 
