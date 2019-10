South Korean Lee Sam, 47, at a police station in Da Nang, September 29, 2019. Photo courtesy of Da Nang Police.

Lee Sam, 47, showed signs of drug use and possessed two packets containing white powder suspected to be drugs and a knife as he screamed and trashed the main lobby of the Novotel hotel on Bach Dang Street.

He later tested positive for drugs, the police said.

A further probe found that Lee was an internationally wanted murder suspect.

The investigation continues.