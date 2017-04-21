South Korean man stabbed in southern Vietnam after traffic collision

A South Korean man was stabbed on Thursday in Vietnam's southern city of Ca Mau following a traffic incident.

Kim Deaho, 37, was rushed to a local hospital with a punctured lung after the car he was in collided with the alleged assailant's motorbike.

Le Van Phuoc, 39, was riding his motorbike home after a party early on Thursday morning when he collided with the car at a roundabout. The car was being driven by Tran Trung Hau, 29, and was carrying four passengers.

After arguing with Hau's group, Phuoc called five friends and attacked the group outside their hotel. Hau and his friends tried to escape but Kim couldn't get into the car fast enough, and was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors by Le Vinh Sang, 20, a member of Phuoc's group.

Police arrived at the scene and broke up the fight, before rushing Kim to Ca Mau General Hospital. Another member of Phuoc's group also received treatment for injuries.

Ca Mau police are investigating three people, including Phuoc and Sang.