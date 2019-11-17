VnExpress International
South Korean man falls to death from Da Nang apartment

By Nguyen Quy    November 17, 2019 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
The apartment complex where the South Korean man falls to death on November 16, 2019. Photo courtesy of Da Nang Police.

The Da Nang police are investigating the death of a South Korean man who fell from the 11th floor of a luxury apartment tower.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Vo Nguyen Giap District in Son Tra District.

At around 5 a.m. others living in the apartment heard a loud thud and discovered the 45-year-old man, whose name has not been revealed, lying dead on the ground. 

He had been staying alone in a 11th floor apartment for several days, local media reports said. No further details are known about the man yet.

The police said the body of the man is at the city mortuary and authorities are in touch with the South Korean embassy to notify his next of kin.

An autopsy will be done to identify the cause of the death.

Da Nang, Vietnam’s third largest city, is one of the most visited destinations in the country, with 2.81 million foreigners touching down in the first nine months of this year, a 21 percent jump from a year ago, according to official data. South Koreans are the second biggest group of foreign visitors in Da Nang after China.

