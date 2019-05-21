VnExpress International
South Korean man arrested with 400 used mobile phones at Saigon airport

By Nguyen Quy   May 21, 2019 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Police inspect more than 400 used cell phones that a South Korean man tried to smuggle into Vietnam on Monday. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

A South Korean visitor was detained on Monday at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport with more than 400 used cell phones.  

The 35-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed, was stopped at the airport after customs officials found 418 used cell phones worth VND3 billion ($128,180) in his luggage.

Among the phones were brands popular in Vietnam, like iPhones and Samsung, media reports said.

The man failed to declare the phones he was carrying in his luggage, customs officials said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Earlier this year, another South Korean man was arrested at the same airport smuggling 200 used cell phones into the country.

In 2017, a Ho Chi Minh City court sentenced two South Korean men to three years in jail each for smuggling 96 used cell phones to Vietnam.

Vietnamese regulations require mobile phone importers to register for quality inspections with the Department of Telecommunications.

Importers who fail to do so will be fined and ordered to re-export their goods.

However, passengers arriving in Vietnam are allowed to freely carry a second mobile phone with them if it is for personal use. The second phone is still subject to duty if its value exceeds VND10 million ($430).

