VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean envoy to Vietnam dismissed for violating anti-graft law

By Phan Anh   June 7, 2019 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
South Korean envoy to Vietnam dismissed for violating anti-graft law
South Korean ambassador to Vietnam Kim Do-hyun. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Anh.

Former Samsung executive and current South Korean ambassador to Vietnam, Kim Do-hyun, was dismissed for violating anti-graft legislation and other irregularities.

The Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday that Kim was fired by the Central Disciplinary Committee of South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The committee found he had violated the "Kim Young-ran Act" which makes it illegal for public officials to accept gifts, money and goods of certain value, and prohibits "improper solicitations." The act was passed in 2015 as part of South Korea’s efforts to wipe out corruption in the public sector.

Kim reportedly received funding for airline tickets and a hotel stay when he and his family attended the opening ceremony for a golf course in Vietnam last October.

Earlier this year, Kim had been accused of treating embassy officials in an "arrogant and authoritarian manner," a practice called "gapjil" in Korean.

He denied the allegations, Korean newspaper Asia Business Daily reported in April.

Kim’s case was sent to the disciplinary committee, which suggested that some stringent sanction was imminent.

Kim was fired by the panel late last month, but was only recently notified of the decision.

Kim started working for the Korean foreign ministry in 1993, when he was 37. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Seoul National University and a master's degree in history from the University of Cambridge, England.

He worked for five years with Samsung Electronics, being in charge of smartphone sales in Europe. From 1994 to 1997, he taught at the Korean Naval Academy. In 2005 - 2007, he was the first secretary of the Korean Embassy in Russia, and later, the ambassador of South Korea in Ukraine from 2007 to 2010.

He was appointed South Korean ambassador to Vietnam in April last year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese South Korea Kim Do-hyun ambassador graft anti-graft corruption power abuse diplomacy
 
Read more
New law to show zero tolerance for alcohol while driving

New law to show zero tolerance for alcohol while driving

Five die in southern Vietnam car-truck collision

Five die in southern Vietnam car-truck collision

Vietnam official denies Japan junket funded by fake-fuel tycoon

Vietnam official denies Japan junket funded by fake-fuel tycoon

Construction ministry inspectors arrested on bribery allegations

Construction ministry inspectors arrested on bribery allegations

Three Vietnamese drug traffickers sentenced to death

Three Vietnamese drug traffickers sentenced to death

Military aircraft crashes in central Vietnam, two killed

Military aircraft crashes in central Vietnam, two killed

Ex-prosecutor to stand closed trial for molesting girl in Saigon elevator

Ex-prosecutor to stand closed trial for molesting girl in Saigon elevator

 
go to top