VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean coast guard ship starts four-day visit in central Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   September 5, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7

The visit aims to bolster ties between the two countries' maritime forces.

A South Korean coast guard training ship docked at Da Nang's Tien Sa Port on Monday to start a four-day visit to the central city.

The Korea Coast Guard Academy's vessel Badaro (3011 HAM) carries a crew of 145 officers and 44 sailors led by Kim Dong Jin, head of the academy's HR department. Upon arrival, the crew was welcomed by Da Nang officials and representatives from the Vietnam Coast Guard, according to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

south-korean-coast-guard-ship-starts-four-day-visit-in-central-vietnam

The training ship Badaro docked at Tien Sa Port on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/N.D.

During the visit, the ship's crew will get to explore the city and conduct a joint search and rescue exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard.

Speaking at the meeting, Da Nang officials hailed the effective cooperation between the two countries' maritime forces. The city also called for deepening cooperation and exchanges in multiple fields, such as search and rescue and maritime safety and security, Tuoi Tre reported.

This is Badaro's second visit to Da Nang, following its first arrival at the central city in May last year. This year's visit comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-South Korea diplomatic relations on December 22.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam South Korea Da Nang port coast guard
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top