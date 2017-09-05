south-korean-coast-guard-ship-starts-four-day-visit-in-central-vietnam

A South Korean coast guard training ship docked at Da Nang's Tien Sa Port on Monday to start a four-day visit to the central city.

The Korea Coast Guard Academy's vessel Badaro (3011 HAM) carries a crew of 145 officers and 44 sailors led by Kim Dong Jin, head of the academy's HR department. Upon arrival, the crew was welcomed by Da Nang officials and representatives from the Vietnam Coast Guard, according to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.

The training ship Badaro docked at Tien Sa Port on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/N.D.

During the visit, the ship's crew will get to explore the city and conduct a joint search and rescue exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard.

Speaking at the meeting, Da Nang officials hailed the effective cooperation between the two countries' maritime forces. The city also called for deepening cooperation and exchanges in multiple fields, such as search and rescue and maritime safety and security, Tuoi Tre reported.

This is Badaro's second visit to Da Nang, following its first arrival at the central city in May last year. This year's visit comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-South Korea diplomatic relations on December 22.