South Korean arrested for running poker gambling ring in Saigon

By Quoc Thang   May 28, 2020 | 12:30 pm GMT+7

A South Korean man was arrested in Saigon on Thursday for allegedly running a gambling ring in an expatriate neighborhood.

Park Han Seoul, 29, and 13 others including three South Koreans were caught red-handed when police raided a villa he rented in Thao Dien Ward in District 2.

They found dozens of millions of dong (VND10 million = $430), foreign currencies, poker chips, and cards indicating ‘membership’ of the place.

Preliminary investigation showed that Park rented the villa this month for a $5,000 monthly fee and got over many people to play poker. The games were played daily between afternoon and next morning.

The investigation continues.

Gambling remains illegal in the country outside casinos, where Vietnamese need to meet certain financial and other criteria to be allowed to gamble.

Poker is a recognized sport in Vietnam, but playing it for money is illegal.

Last year the Ho Chi Minh City police had arrested four South Korean men running a poker ring also in Thao Dien.

Gambling and organizing gambling carries fines of VND10-50 million ($430- 2,150) and jail terms of three to seven years.

