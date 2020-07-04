South Korea to train Korean language teachers for Vietnam, other countries

A class studying Korean at the University of Social Sciences and Humanity under Vietnam National University-HCMC. Photo courtesy of the university.

It is part of a support project to train locals in targeted nations to expand Korean language education in Asia.

To carry out the project, the ministry has formed a partnership with seven foreign universities and education institutes, including the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, to train 200 local teachers, news agency Yonhap reported.

Similar partnerships with eight more foreign institutes are on the agenda next year, the ministry said.

It has designated existing Korean education centers in Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Russia as regional hubs for Korean education, and will dispatch Korean experts to assist them.

Around 170,000 South Koreans live in Vietnam, the country’s ambassador to Vietnam said in March.