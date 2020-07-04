VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korea to train Korean language teachers for Vietnam, other countries

By Minh Nga   July 4, 2020 | 10:46 am GMT+7
South Korea to train Korean language teachers for Vietnam, other countries
A class studying Korean at the University of Social Sciences and Humanity under Vietnam National University-HCMC. Photo courtesy of the university.

The Korean Ministry of Education will train more than 200 foreign teachers for Korean language elementary and intermediate courses this year, including in Vietnam.

It is part of a support project to train locals in targeted nations to expand Korean language education in Asia.

To carry out the project, the ministry has formed a partnership with seven foreign universities and education institutes, including the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, to train 200 local teachers, news agency Yonhap reported.

Similar partnerships with eight more foreign institutes are on the agenda next year, the ministry said.

It has designated existing Korean education centers in Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Russia as regional hubs for Korean education, and will dispatch Korean experts to assist them.

Around 170,000 South Koreans live in Vietnam, the country’s ambassador to Vietnam said in March.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Korean language

studying Korean in Vietnam

language training

Korean culture

 

Read more

Conjoined twins get a chance to go their separate ways in HCMC

Conjoined twins get a chance to go their separate ways in HCMC

Vietnam welcomes rejection of China's East Sea claims

Vietnam welcomes rejection of China's East Sea claims

Five-star Saigon hotels to serve as paid quarantine facilities

Five-star Saigon hotels to serve as paid quarantine facilities

Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients

Eight Russian experts are Vietnam's latest Covid-19 patients

Suspected 200-mln-year-old ammonite fossils appear in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Suspected 200-mln-year-old ammonite fossils appear in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Select Asian flight routes may resume this August: transport ministry

Select Asian flight routes may resume this August: transport ministry

Vietnam climbs two spots in e-governance ranking

Vietnam climbs two spots in e-governance ranking

Two in three Vietnamese women suffer domestic abuse

Two in three Vietnamese women suffer domestic abuse

 
go to top