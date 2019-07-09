South Korea apologizes for domestic assault of Vietnamese woman

"It is very regrettable," he told visiting Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam in Seoul on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He also promised greater efforts would be made to ensure the rights and safety of Vietnamese living in South Korea.

Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, said at another meeting with Lam on Monday: "It is very regrettable that a Vietnamese woman has been victimized by domestic violence. I promise a thorough investigation and rehabilitation for the victim," according to a statement on Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security website.

Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam (L) meets with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon in Seoul, July 8, 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency/Manh Hung.

The vicious assault by the unidentified 36-year-old man made headlines in both Vietnam and South Korea over the weekend after a video posted last Saturday showed him slapping his wife in the face, kicking her and repeatedly punching her in the head and stomach as she crouched in a corner at their home in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, 300 km south of Seoul, last Thursday.

The beating lasted three hours and was witnessed by their two-year-old son who was seen crying loudly beside his mother.

A Vietnamese witness filmed the assault and reported the case to the police a day later. The victim, 30, and her child were moved to a local women’s shelter for protection, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The man has been taken into custody. The police added child abuse to the charges against him since the assault occurred in front of the child, Yonhap reported.

Several petitions have been uploaded with 10,000 signatures on social websites in South Korea calling for severe punishment for the man.

Vietnam has overtaken China as the country sending the largest number of brides to South Korea, according to the South Korean embassy in Hanoi. In the last few years around 6,000 Vietnamese women have been marrying South Koreans every year.

But it has not always been a fairy-tale ending for them though the number of suicides and fatal beatings has declined in recent years.