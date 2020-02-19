VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

By Giang Huy, Hoang Phuong   February 19, 2020 | 03:40 pm GMT+7

450 people quarantined on the China border are singing, dancing, learning new languages and keeping things normal to keep their spirits up.

On the yard of the northern Lao Cai Provinces Military School, February 17, 2020, some of the quarantined, mostly Vietnamese merchants of Chinas Hekou Yao market,  practice aerobics to the beats coming off a smartphone. The facility currently quarantines around 450 Vietnamese returning from China.We need to stay strong in order to fight off the coronavirus, said Nguyen Thi Nhi who started the exercise movement. People do aerobics in the morning and in the afternoon, with each session lasting 30 minutes, she added.

On the yard of the Lao Cai Province Military School, February 17, 2020, some of the people quarantined, mostly Vietnamese merchants in China's Hekou Yao market, practice aerobics to beats coming off a smartphone. The school currently quarantines around 450 Vietnamese returning from China.

"We need to stay strong in order to fight off the coronavirus," said Nguyen Thi Nhi, who started the exercise movement. People do aerobics in the morning and in the afternoon, with each session lasting 30 minutes, she added.
Nguyen Thi Huong, another quarantined, sings karaoke for entertainment.

Nguyen Thi Huong, another quarantined inmate, sings using karaoke music on the phone.
Trang Thi Xua sunbathes on a lawn. Xua, who is of the Mong ethnicity, went to China for work before returning to Vietnam. Her son advised her to go into quarantine for 14 days out of fear of the ongoing epidemic.

Trang Thi Xua sunbathes on a lawn. Xua, a Mong woman, had been to China to work before returning to Vietnam. Her son advised her to go into quarantine for 14 days over the novel coronavirus fears.
Giang Thi Vang first learns how to wear an air mask when she was admitted into quarantine.

Giang Thi Vang wore a face mask for the first time after she was quarantined.
A woman brings her laundry for washing and cleaning.

A quarantined woman off to do her laundry.
Hoang Van Hong learns Chinese from a textbook. The 21-year-old man from Nghe An Province was working and studying in Chinas Yunnan Province before going into quarantine.

Hoang Van Hong learns Chinese from a textbook. The 21-year-old man from the north central Nghe An Province was working and studying in China's Yunnan Province before he returned and was quarantined.
Two people play Xiangqi for entertainment.

Two people entertain themselves, play Xiangqi.
A group of Vietnamese drivers talk over their lunch leftovers. Among the quarantined, over 100 are container truck drivers.

A group of Vietnamese drivers enjoy their lunch together. Among the quarantined, over 100 are container truck drivers.
Kien, a driver, watches a show on his phone.

Kien, a driver, watches a show on his phone.
Vu Ngoc Thanh and his family are quarantined in a room with four beds. Thanh, his wife, daughter and granddaughter returned from Hekou Yao on February 5. As of Tuesday, their health is normal.

Vu Ngoc Thanh and his family are quarantined in a room with four beds. Thanh, his wife, daughter and granddaughter returned from Hekou Yao on February 5. As of Tuesday, their health was normal.
A doctor checks the body temperature of a woman. Everyone gets medically checked twice a day in the morning and in the afternoon. Whoever exhibits symptoms like coughing or fever would be transferred to Lao Cais General Hospital 500 to be monitored.

A doctor checks the body temperature of an inmate. Everyone gets medical checks twice a day – in the morning and in the afternoon. Whoever exhibits symptoms like coughing or fever will be transferred to Lao Cai's General Hospital 500 for treatment.
A police officer guards the quarantine zone. They do so 24/24.As of Tuesday, the facility has received around 534 Vietnamese returning from China. It can receive up to 1,000.

A police officer at the quarantine zone, which is guarded 24/24. As of Tuesday, the facility had received around 534 Vietnamese returning from China. It can receive up to 1,000 people.
Nhảy múa trong trung tâm cách ly
 
 

Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Foreign companies struggle to navigate coronavirus bumps

Foreign companies struggle to navigate coronavirus bumps

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Lao Cai quarantine Covid-19 coronavirus pneumonia
 
Read more
2,500 Vietnamese workers go on strike to protest Chinese returning to work

2,500 Vietnamese workers go on strike to protest Chinese returning to work

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM

Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Artists breathe life into discarded Red River trash

Artists breathe life into discarded Red River trash

Two more patients discharged in Vietnam's coronavirus hub

Two more patients discharged in Vietnam's coronavirus hub

First ivory, now pangolin scales: Vietnam remains wildlife trafficking hotspot

First ivory, now pangolin scales: Vietnam remains wildlife trafficking hotspot

 
go to top