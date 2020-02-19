Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

On the yard of the Lao Cai Province Military School, February 17, 2020, some of the people quarantined, mostly Vietnamese merchants in China's Hekou Yao market, practice aerobics to beats coming off a smartphone. The school currently quarantines around 450 Vietnamese returning from China.

"We need to stay strong in order to fight off the coronavirus," said Nguyen Thi Nhi, who started the exercise movement. People do aerobics in the morning and in the afternoon, with each session lasting 30 minutes, she added.