Some Hanoi streets bustle as people shun social distancing

Crowded traffic at the O Cho Dua intersection in Hanoi's Dong Da District at 5 p.m.
Motorbikes and cars on Tay Son Street late Thursday afternoon.
Police officers in Hang Trong Ward, Hoan Kiem District remind people not to exercise on the street.
Motorbike drivers wait at a traffic light, completely violating the two-meter distance between two persons that the campaign calls for.
At 6 p.m., the number of vehicles on Tay Son Street was quite large as people returned home after a working day.
On Hoang Cau Street, residents wearing face masks get out of their homes for exercise.
An old couple play badminton on the pavement of Quan Thanh Street.
Residents exercise in the public area of Vinh Ho dormitory in Dong Da District.
A GrabBike driver and an elderly man not wearing face masks sit close together with other people on a sofa placed outdoors on Ton That Tung Street.