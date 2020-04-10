VnExpress International
Some Hanoi streets bustle as people shun social distancing

By Giang Huy   April 10, 2020 | 03:09 pm GMT+7

After days of complete quiet, some major roads in Hanoi became crowded Thursday with the nationwide social distancing campaign still in effect.

[Caption]aa

Crowded traffic at the O Cho Dua intersection in Hanoi's Dong Da District at 5 p.m.

The country is almost a week away from a 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc starting April 1. The campaign prohibits gatherings of more than two people in public and exhorts people to stay at home, going out only if absolutely necessary.
[Caption]aa

Motorbikes and cars on Tay Son Street late Thursday afternoon. 

All "non-essential" businesses have been asked to close, students told to stay home until April 15 and many offices have allowed employees to work from home during the social distancing campaign. Despite this many residents chose to hit the streets. 
[Caption]aa

Police officers in Hang Trong Ward, Hoan Kiem District remind people not to exercise on the street. 

Starting April 4, Hanoi authorities started fining people leaving their homes for "non-essential" reasons during the nationwide social distancing campaign. The campaign’s guidelines say people can only go out for emergencies, buying food and medicine, and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that involve trade in "essential" goods and services.
[Caption]aa

Motorbike drivers wait at a traffic light, completely violating the two-meter distance between two persons that the campaign calls for. 
[Caption]aa

At 6 p.m., the number of vehicles on Tay Son Street was quite large as people returned home after a working day.
[Caption]aa

On Hoang Cau Street, residents wearing face masks get out of their homes for exercise.
[Caption]aa

An old couple play badminton on the pavement of Quan Thanh Street.

Those above 60 have been strictly advised not to go out because they are at greater risk of suffering more serious consequences of the Covid-19. The elderly consist of 10 percent of all reported cases in Vietnam.
[Caption]aa

Residents exercise in the public area of Vinh Ho dormitory in Dong Da District.
[Caption]aa

A GrabBike driver and an elderly man not wearing face masks sit close together with other people on a sofa placed outdoors on Ton That Tung Street.
