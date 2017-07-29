VnExpress International
Six Vietnamese killed in gas explosion in Laos

By Hai Binh - Duc Hung   July 29, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Nam Nghiep 1 hydropower project in Laos. Photo courtesy of Song Da 5 Joint Stock Company

They were workers at a hydropower project.

Six Vietnamese workers were killed and two others were injured when a gas tank exploded in Bolikhamsai Province of Laos on Friday.

The incident happened at Nam Nghiep 1, a 290-megawatt hydropower project by a consortium of Japanese, Thai and Lao investors. 

Truong Van Long, a worker at the site, said the gas tank exploded when the eight workers were on duty.

The victims were contractors of Vietnam's Song Da 5 Joint Stock Company, Song Da 9 Joint Stock Company and Lilama 10 Joint Stock Company, a border guard in Vietnam’s central province of Ha Tinh told VnExpress.

The border unit has sent officers to Laos to help with search and rescue and bring the dead ones home.

The cause of the accident has not been revealed.

