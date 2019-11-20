Six teens jailed for gang raping tenth grader

Family members of a teenage boy react as he is escorted to a police car after receiving jail term for rape in Quang Tri Province, November 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao.

Four of them were given suspended sentences of 30-36 months for abetting the crime.

The Trieu Phong District People’s Court also ordered the defendants to pay VND150 million ($6,470) to the victim, local reports said.

While they said nine of the defendants were male students from two high schools in the district, the reports mentioned no information about the 10th defendant, except that he was 18 years old and a local.

The court heard that all the defendants participated in a birthday party on March 24. Le Huu Minh Quan and Nguyen Thanh Quy, both 17, invited the female tenth-grader over. Then they got her drunk and six of them raped her, with help from the other four.

As the instigator, Quy was sentenced to eight years in jail and Quan to seven years. Four others were sentenced to between 3.5 and 7 years in jail, while the rest received suspended sentences.

In Vietnam, punishment for convicted rapists ranges from two years in jail to the death sentence, depending on the seriousness of the attack and damage caused to the victim.