Six new Covid-19 cases take national tally to 218

A health worker collects samples at a Covid-19 testing station in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Three of the new infections are linked to the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi that has become a major hotspot of the novel coronavirus and other three are citizens returning from abroad. All three were quarantined upon arrival.

"Patient 213" is a 40-year-old woman in Hanoi’s Thanh Oai District who had visited the Bach Mai Hospital for a checkup.

She isolated herself at home after learning about the outbreak in the hospital. Swab samples collected by health officials tested positive.

"Patient 214" is a 45-year-old woman who works for the Truong Sinh Company, a food and logistic services provider to the Bach Mai Hospital that has also been implicated in a large number of infections.

"Patient 215" is a 31-year-old male employee of the Truong Sinh Company. So far 26 Truong Sinh employees have contracted the virus.

"Patient 216" is a 48-year old woman returning from Germany who landed March 23 in Hanoi and Aeroflot flight SU290.

"Patient 217" is a 25-year-old woman from the central province of Nghe An who flew from Japan to Hanoi, landing March 25 on Nippon Airways flight NH857.

"Patient 218" is a 43-year old woman from the northern province of Thai Nguyen who landed in Hanoi March 25 on Aeroflot flight SU290 from Moscow.

All patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

The latest six cases bring Wednesday’s Covid-19 confirmations to 11; and of the national total of 218. Sixty three have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 203 countries and territories, claiming over 42,000 lives.