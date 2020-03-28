Six more diagnosed with Covid-19 in Vietnam, putting country's count at 169

"Patient 164" is a 23-year-old man from Kien Giang Province in southern Vietnam. He studies in the U.K. and returned to Vietnam on March 23 on Vietnam Airlines’s flight VN54, seat 22K, at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh. He was transferred to a centralized facility in Ninh Binh Province that neighbors Hanoi for quarantine and is now undergoing treatment at Ninh Binh general hospital.

"Patient 165" is a 58-year-old man in Tien Duong Commune, Dong Anh District of Hanoi. He flew from the U.K. to Vietnam on the same flight, seat 41C. After touching down at Van Don, he was also sent to the camp in Ninh Binh before testing positive on March 26. He is now staying at Ninh Binh general hospital for treatment, too.

"Patient 166" is a woman, 25, from Dong Phu Ward, Luc Nam District in the northern province of Bac Giang. She lives in Thailand and returned to Vietnam on March 23 on flight TG564 by Thai Airways, seat 40B. She was sent to the same quarantine camp in Ninh Binh and is treated at the province’s general hospital.

"Patient 167" is a 20-year-old Danish woman who was traveling Vietnam and staying at a hotel in Hoan Kiem District of Hanoi with her boyfriend, whose nationality has yet to be identified. They flew to Hanoi on March 7 on flight QR0976, seats 37K and 37J, and arrived at Noi Bai airport the next day.

The two had stayed at a hotel on Hang Chieu Street in Hoan Kiem between March 9 and 12. On March 12, she rode a sleeping bus of Ngoc Son brand to Ha Giang Province that borders China and stayed there until March 15 at Jasmine – Phuong Thien hotel.

When returning to Hanoi, she stayed at Kingly hotel at 8 Ly Thai To Street. On March 17, she moved from Hanoi to Hue on another sleeping bus. To this point, she had always been accompanied by her boyfriend. In the central town of Hue, the two stayed at Sunshine 3 Hotel at 10 Vo Thi Sau until March 19 before they moved to the ancient town of Hoi An where they stayed at Backpacker hotel at 250 Cua Dai Street between March 19 and 23.

On March 23, she flew from the central city of Da Nang to Hanoi on flight VJ530, seat 19E and resumed her stay at Kingly hotel. On March 24, the couple went to Vietnam’s National Children's Hospital for testing following an updated regulation by the airport. The result came out as positive for her and negative for her boyfriend. The two have been moved to the second campus of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The remaining two patients are two staffs providing boiling water for the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, tagged as "Patient 168" and "Patient 169."

They were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus after nearly 5,000 staffs, patients at Bach Mai were ordered to take Covid-19 test. The order came after at least three confirmed cases - two nurses and a patient - and two other cases that tested positive once for the virus were linked to the hospital. For now, eight patients have been identified to be related to Bach Mai hospital.

So far, the nation has had 169 infections confirmed. Of the cases, 20 have been discharged after treatment, including three on Friday. Many of active cases are Vietnamese nationals retuning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions. Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 27,200 people globally as it spread to 199 countries and territories.