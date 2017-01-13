Six injured as bridge collapses in southern Vietnam

A bridge in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau collapsed on Friday morning after being hit by a vessel, leaving six people injured.

Local officials said a rope that anchored the sand barge suddenly snapped. The barge then drifted downstream and rammed into the Cai Trang Bridge.

The collision broke the bridge in half, sending several people and motorbikes down the river.

"Six people were injured. An elderly woman and two children, 5 and 10 years old, were seriously injured," said Tran Doan Hung, deputy chairman of Nam Can District.

Three people on the barge were not hurt in the incident.

The bridge is 50 meters long and 3.5 meters wide. It was open to traffic in 2005.

