Singaporean stealth warship to pay four-day visit to central Vietnam

A Singaporean naval ship will be visiting Vietnam's central city of Da Nang from April 26-29, the city's information department said on Friday.

The RSS Intrepid (69) stealth frigate with a crew of 150 officers and sailors led by Captain Joseph Neo, Commanding Officer at the Singapore Naval Academy, will be docking at the city's Tien Sa Port for the four-day visit.

This visit will mark the third time a Singaporean warship has docked in Da Nang.

Upon arrival, the frigate will be open for officers from Vietnam's 3rd Naval Region to visit, while the Singaporean sailors would get to explore a Vietnamese naval ship in exchange.

During the four-day stay in Da Nang, the RSS Intrepid's crew would greet the city's leaders and heads of Vietnam's 5th Military Region and 3rd Naval Region, as well as take part in cultural exchanges and sports activities.

On April 29, the crew and their Vietnamese counterparts would take part in a search and rescue drill and receive training on the use of flags, blinking light and radio in signaling prior to their departure.

The RSS Intrepid is a Formidable-class stealth frigate commissioned in 2008. The ship has a length of nearly 115 meters (377 feet), width of over 16 meters and can reach a maximum speed of 27 knots (31.1 miles per hour). As a multi-role frigate, the ship carries a wide variety of armaments, including anti-ship and anti-air missiles as well as guns and torpedoes.