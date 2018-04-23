VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Singaporean stealth warship to pay four-day visit to central Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   April 23, 2018 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Singaporean stealth warship to pay four-day visit to central Vietnam
Singapore's landing ship tank RSS 208 with a 250-member crew aboard arrived at Tien Sa port in the central city of Da Nang on March 3. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

During the trip, the two navies would participate in search and rescue and signaling drills.

A Singaporean naval ship will be visiting Vietnam's central city of Da Nang from April 26-29, the city's information department said on Friday.

The RSS Intrepid (69) stealth frigate with a crew of 150 officers and sailors led by Captain Joseph Neo, Commanding Officer at the Singapore Naval Academy, will be docking at the city's Tien Sa Port for the four-day visit.

This visit will mark the third time a Singaporean warship has docked in Da Nang.

Upon arrival, the frigate will be open for officers from Vietnam's 3rd Naval Region to visit, while the Singaporean sailors would get to explore a Vietnamese naval ship in exchange.

During the four-day stay in Da Nang, the RSS Intrepid's crew would greet the city's leaders and heads of Vietnam's 5th Military Region and 3rd Naval Region, as well as take part in cultural exchanges and sports activities.

On April 29, the crew and their Vietnamese counterparts would take part in a search and rescue drill and receive training on the use of flags, blinking light and radio in signaling prior to their departure.

The RSS Intrepid is a Formidable-class stealth frigate commissioned in 2008. The ship has a length of nearly 115 meters (377 feet), width of over 16 meters and can reach a maximum speed of 27 knots (31.1 miles per hour). As a multi-role frigate, the ship carries a wide variety of armaments, including anti-ship and anti-air missiles as well as guns and torpedoes.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Singapore Da Nang navy port call warship frigate central RSS Intrepid
 
Read more
Surge in anonymous Asia Twitter accounts sparks bot fears

Surge in anonymous Asia Twitter accounts sparks bot fears

Suspected US ‘ghost school’ was endorsed by Vietnam’s education ministry: investors

Suspected US ‘ghost school’ was endorsed by Vietnam’s education ministry: investors

Three family members found dead in house fire in northern Vietnam

Three family members found dead in house fire in northern Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's alcohol ban, beach paradise, bitter divorce and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's alcohol ban, beach paradise, bitter divorce and more

HCMC top official demands inspection on cheap public land sale

HCMC top official demands inspection on cheap public land sale

2 killed in crash carnage in Saigon center

2 killed in crash carnage in Saigon center

Saigon apartment investor arrested month after deadly fire

Saigon apartment investor arrested month after deadly fire

Vietnamese officials held hostage over detention of protesters

Vietnamese officials held hostage over detention of protesters

 
go to top