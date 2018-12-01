VnExpress International
Singaporean man receives jail sentence for having sex with underage Vietnamese girl

By Nguyen Quy   December 1, 2018 | 12:41 pm GMT+7

A Singaporean will start serving a three-year jail sentence on January 4 next year for having sex with an 11-year-old Vietnamese girl.

Li Jixian, 25, pleaded guilty on November 22 to two counts of "sexually penetrating an underage girl," a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail under Singaporean law, the Strait Times reported.

The indictment said the Singaporean became acquainted with the Vietnamese girl, whose name has not been revealed, through social media in April 2016. Later, they met in person and had sex on two occasions, in June and July the same year.

In August 2016, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police saying her daughter had been raped.

The court was told that the Vietnamese girl had lied to Jixian about her age, telling him that she was 17.

The prosecution argued that the car dealer had the responsibility as an adult to verify the girl's age before engaging in sexual activities with her.

Li is now out on a bail of S$10,000 ($7,287) and has been ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on January 4 to begin serving his sentence.

