Singapore flight diverted to Vietnam due to burning smell incident

By VnExpress   January 7, 2017 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
A Tiger Airways Airbus A319 aircraft in a file photo. Photo by Reuters/Vivek Prakash

A faulty fan in the Tigerair plane's ventilation system is believed to be the cause.

A flight of Singapore-based carrier Tigerair from Taiwan to Singapore has been diverted to Ho Chi Minh City after a faulty ventilation fan reportedly caused burning smell in the cabin.

Flight TR2993, with 163 passengers on board, took off from Taipei at 1:55 p.m. on Friday and was scheduled to land in Singapore at 6:55 p.m., The Straits Times reported on Saturday.

The plane, however, had to land in Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 4.48 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Tigerair, officially known as Tiger Airways, said in a statement on Saturday that the diversion was "due to a burning smell in the cabin which was traced to a faulty fan in the aircraft's ventilation system after checks," according to the report. It has already been serviced and is being brought back to Singapore.

A replacement flight will carry the passengers to Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

Passenger Chua Heng Tiong, 54, told The Straits Times he was quite scared as the plane shook a lot at one point.

In June last year, a domestic flight with 177 passengers and seven crew members from Hanoi to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had to land in HCMC after the cockpit glass was cracked.

