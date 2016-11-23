VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Shortcut: Vietnam to shave one year off study time for college degrees

By VnExpress   November 23, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Shortcut: Vietnam to shave one year off study time for college degrees
Students at a university in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Doan

An education official says this will allow students to join the workforce faster.

Vietnam's government has approved a new educational masterplan that will cut the study time for college students by a year in a bid to scale up the workforce more quickly.

Under the plan, approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last month and made public recently, most Vietnamese colleges will reduce the duration of undergraduate courses from four to three years.

The course length for a bachelor of engineering will be cut from five to four years, and for a medical degree from six to five years.

The study time for a master’s degree will remain the same at two years, and PhD candidates will have to take one extra year, that is three to four years.

It’s not clear when the changes will take effect.

Bui Van Ga, Vietnam’s deputy minister for education and training, told VietNamNet that shortened study time would send graduates out into the workforce as quickly as possible, adding that a three-year program is the minumum standard in many European countries.

A more compact program will require changes in the curricula and how many credits students are supposed to take each semester, he said.

But some universities have voiced their concerns about the new plan.

Tran Van Top, deputy director of Hanoi University of Science and Technology, reportedly said it would be particularly difficult to shorten the study time for medical, technological and arts courses.

The number of jobless people increased to 1.08 million in the second quarter, 2.3 percent of the country’s workforce, according to figures from the labor ministry. Statistics showed that 39 percent of the unemployed are well-educated professionals, half of them with degrees or higher education.

Related news:

World Bank gives Vietnam's education reform a boost with $95 million loan

Bridging the gap: Why are so many education reforms failing?

Tags: Vietnam education labor
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top