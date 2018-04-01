VnExpress International
Shopkeepers devastated as fire decimates Hanoi market

By Ba Do, Giang Huy, Vo Hai   April 1, 2018 | 08:42 am GMT+7

The two-hour fire caused no casualty, but managed to reduce dozens of stalls in the Quang Market to ashes.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out at a stall in the Quang Market in Hanois Thanh Tri District and quickly spread to neighboring stalls, sending shopkeepers and customers fleeing in panic.

A group of locals and shopkeepers rushed to the scene with water hoses to stop the fire while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

Firefighters on 10 firetrucks quickly arrived at the scene but were forced to knock down parts of the markets walls before they could reach the fire.

A retailer tries desperately to save his shop with a bucket of water.

Abandoned by its owner, this motorbike is melted down from the heat. As the fire had been spreading too quickly, most people had to leave their wares and belongings behind.

Two shopkeepers broke down in tears upon learning that their wares had been decimated by the fire.

Once the fire was contained, shopkeepers moved in to salvage whats left of their shops. As these stalls entrances had been burned down, wares that survived the fire had to be moved out through holes dug onto the markets walls.

The fire was successfully contained by 3.30 p.m., but dozens of clothes and fruit stalls on the first floor had already been reduced to ashes.

Officials said Quang is a temporary market opened about four years ago, more than half an hour south of the Hanoi center. The 1,600-square meter (1,900-square yard) market is a two-story, steel-framed building surrounded by dozens of small brick stalls.
The fire started from a bedding stall on the first floor, according to Thanh Tri District police. While it was discovered early on, locals were unable to contain the fire as the bedding stall's owner had locked the door to go out for lunch, and the fire quickly spread to the neighboring votive paper stall. It did not result in any casualty while the proprietary damage is still being determined, according to local authorities.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi fire fire safety market fire accidents
 
