Shocking video shows policeman thrown off running truck in central Vietnam

Police gather information at the scene where the traffic officer was flung out of the truck. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

Police in central Ha Tinh Province arrested a truck driver on Saturday after he fought against traffic officers and flung one of them out of his vehicle, putting him in critical condition.

Luu Van Chau, 26, was stopped by the police on Friday for speeding.

Chau reportedly got off the truck, argued with the police before getting back to the driver’s seat and driving away with two officers standing in his way.

One of them jumped away when the other, Nguyen Anh Duc, clung to the wing mirror.

Chau drove around 200 meters ahead before making a sudden turn, throwing Duc off to the street.

At the police station, Chau said he got upset because he was driving within the speed limit and it was unreasonable of the police to stop him.

The police are conducting further investigation, including testing Chau for traces of alcohol and drugs.