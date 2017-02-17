VnExpress International
Shocking footage of Saigon kindergarten principal threatening to throw kid out of window

By VnExpress   February 17, 2017 | 07:40 pm GMT+7

The helpless toddler was held upside down next to a classroom window because she wasn't eating her lunch.

A kindergarten principal in Ho Chi Minh City has been suspended after a school camera caught her holding a student upside down and threatening to throw her out of a window for refusing to eat.

Education officials in Binh Thanh District on Friday confirmed the footage, which was posted on Facebook, showing the teacher holding the two-year-old child next to a high window at a campus in the district.

Other students sitting at their lunch tables were left in shock.

Footage from the school camera, posted on Facebook, shows the teacher grasping the girl and threatening to throw her out of the window.

Vo Han Lam, manager of the school which has three campuses in the city, said the incident happened on Wednesday and was picked up by parents who have access to cameras in the school.

The 41-year-old principal has more than 10 years of experience in kindergarten education, Lam said.

He said the teacher wanted to scare the girl into making her eat lunch.

The school has been closed and the principal suspended. Parents will be refunded and receive assistance to find new schools, Lam said.

“I think she cares for my daughter but wasn't aware of the danger she put my baby in,” the girl’s mother said.

