Shocker: Man climbs all the way to the top of power tower in Vietnam

It's a scene you won't see very often: a full-grown man on top of a 50-meter tall transmission tower.

At around noon on Saturday, many locals in a small town in Binh Duong Province, which neighbors Ho Chi Minh City, were in shock when they saw a shirtless man climb a tower.

When he reached the top, he kept crying about how unfair life was and stayed there.

Local authorities soon identified him as Le Dinh Bay, a 29-year-old man, who is living in the southern province.

They had to place inflatable rescue cushions around the tower and cut the power to the high-voltage lines. Several neighborhoods reported outages.

The man refused to go down. Rescue workers chose not to climb up to get him, fearing that he could jump or hurt himself.

As of 3 p.m., he was still not moving.

This picture can give you a better idea of how tall the tower is.