VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Shock picks made on Vietnam Basketball Association's Draft Day

By VnExpress   June 15, 2017 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Shock picks made on Vietnam Basketball Association's Draft Day
Jimmy Kien (3rd,L) played for Danang Dragons in VBA 2016. Photo by VnExpress

Last year’s star player Jimmy Kien was left until last as teams selected their quotas of foreign players with Vietnamese origin.

Six teams signed up for the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA)'s 2017 season on Wednesday on the official Draft Day for the country's first professional basketball league.

Draft Day is an annual event where teams take turns to select players, including a maximum of two foreigners with Vietnamese origins.

Thang Long Warriors, the youngest team to be playing this year, were the first to pick and surprised many by selecting Justin Young.

Last year's star player Jimmy Kien, who led the Danang Dragons to the championship, had been widely tipped to be the number one pick, but the Australian-born player was selected last by the Saigon Heat.  

With nine picks in total, three teams decided to hold on to current players and forego a second round pick in the draft. The Danang Dragons stuck with Stefan Nguyen Tuan Tu, the Cantho Catfish hung on to Sang Dinh and the Hanoi Buffaloes renewed their contract with Ryan Arnold.

Under VBA regulations, teams can still swap players after Draft Day, and will be recruiting Vietnamese nationals to strengthen their squads soon.

The VBA enjoyed a successful debut season last year, with five teams from four big cities vying for the title. 

Related News:
Tags: VBA Jimmy Kien Saigon Heat Danang Dragons
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top