Shark caught in Vietnam river

Vietnamese fisherman Ho Van Tap, 68, found something he wasn't expecting on the end of his line in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on August 31.

After battling the fish, he finally reeled in a 4kg, 1 meter-long shark on the Co Chien River, part of the country’s Mekong Delta.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life of fishing,” Tap said, adding that the fish died shortly after he took it home.

The shark caught by Ho Van Tap in Vinh Long Province. Photo by VnExpress

Some say that the shark might have traveled up the river from the sea, but an expert said it might have escaped from a restaurant in the region.

The Co Chien River runs 82km through the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long before flowing into the sea.

