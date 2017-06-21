VnExpress International
Shaky internet connections in Vietnam as new undersea cable breaks

By VnExpress   June 21, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

The Asia Pacific Gateway was expected to be more reliable than the notorious Asia-America.

Internet users in Vietnam started to experience slow speed on Wednesday after a major undersea cable snapped, only months after it was put into use.

A source from a service provider told the Vietnam News Agency that the Asia Pacific Gateway cable broke on Tuesday afternoon in the section from Hong Kong to Vietnam.

There has been no confirmation on either the cause or when the problem will be fixed.

The cable began operations in late December and was officially launched on January 3. Soon after the launch, a technical problem struck that required two weeks to fix.

The cable cost $450 million and has a design capacity of more than 54 Tbps, promising to double internet speeds in Vietnam and ease the reliance on the notorious Asia America Gateway, which has broken or been shut down for maintenance on numerous occassions since 2011.

The new system was built in four years, linking Japan with Hong Kong, mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Tags: Vietnam internet cable infrastructure
 
