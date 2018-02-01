Severe cold snap to grip northern Vietnam over coming week

A heavy cold front from China will hit northern Vietnam on Friday and send the region into another freezing week, according to forecasts.

Schools in Hanoi reopened on Thursday after closing for two days due to the cold, but Sa Pa and other mountainous parts of the region are likely to remain icy cold for the next week.

Temperatures in Hanoi are expected to drop to below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, while mountainous areas will be covered in frost at 3 degrees or below until February 7.

Northern Vietnam has been in the grip of a cold snap since January 29, and frost and snow in Sa Pa, a popular resort town, have been amazing tourists.