Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Construction of a new town square started in the northern province of Ninh Binh in 2009 with total investment of VND1.5 trillion ($67.4 million). Seven years have gone by, but there are still no signs it is nearing completion.
The square, which had the same investment capital as a power plant, used money from the state budget and contributions from local communities.
The square covers an area of 34 hectares (84 acres), and features a statue of Emperor Dinh Tien Hoang who ruled in Vietnam from 968 to 979, along with monuments and car parks.
The statue was erected in 2010 but it is different from the original design, so Ninh Binh People’s Committee hasn’t accepted the piece. Walkways around the square also become muddy after it rains.
Many features are made from natural blue stone, but they have worn away over time.
Work on the square has been carried out on an on-off basis, and months of delays have let it to fall into disrepair.
Tiles covering the walkways have slipped off or broken.
Construction tools are scattered across the square.
Le Minh Tri, head of the city’s Project Management Team, said that about 70 percent of the square has been completed in the last seven years.
He said the square remains incomplete due to a lack of capital, coupled with differences from the original design that need repairing. The investor has yet to declare a final price for the project.
